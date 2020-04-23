All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

1143 N Tigertail Road

1143 North Tigertail Road · No Longer Available
Location

1143 North Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
IMPECCABLE! Beautiful, newly renovated single level single family home nestled in the secluded hills of Brentwood. Sleek, modern design featuring open concept kitchen, living room, and dining area that open up to an outdoor deck with spectacular panoramic views of lush green hills of the canyon, the twinkling city lights of Santa Monica and beyond to Catalina and the Pacific Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master includes walk-in closet, with free-standing soaker tub and rainfall fixture in glassed in shower area. Designer features throughout including gorgeous "greige" hard wood flooring, chic floor tile, glass kitchen backsplash, quartz counter tops, updated hardware/faucets, new lighting, cabinetry, new high grade energy efficient double paned windows and sliding glass doors, and new front entry door. Brand new top of the line appliances are included: refrigerator, oven, dish washer, microwave and washer/dryer. Large two-car carport with built-in storage.

All new electrical, new central heating + AC, and tankless water heater. Brand new landscaping with timed drip and sprinkler system. New security cameras installed.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays for gardener.

Contact- Julie Buchalter at 310-874-2689

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 N Tigertail Road have any available units?
1143 N Tigertail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 N Tigertail Road have?
Some of 1143 N Tigertail Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 N Tigertail Road currently offering any rent specials?
1143 N Tigertail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 N Tigertail Road pet-friendly?
No, 1143 N Tigertail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1143 N Tigertail Road offer parking?
Yes, 1143 N Tigertail Road offers parking.
Does 1143 N Tigertail Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 N Tigertail Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 N Tigertail Road have a pool?
No, 1143 N Tigertail Road does not have a pool.
Does 1143 N Tigertail Road have accessible units?
No, 1143 N Tigertail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 N Tigertail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 N Tigertail Road has units with dishwashers.
