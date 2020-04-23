1143 N Tigertail Road

Amenities

IMPECCABLE! Beautiful, newly renovated single level single family home nestled in the secluded hills of Brentwood. Sleek, modern design featuring open concept kitchen, living room, and dining area that open up to an outdoor deck with spectacular panoramic views of lush green hills of the canyon, the twinkling city lights of Santa Monica and beyond to Catalina and the Pacific Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master includes walk-in closet, with free-standing soaker tub and rainfall fixture in glassed in shower area. Designer features throughout including gorgeous "greige" hard wood flooring, chic floor tile, glass kitchen backsplash, quartz counter tops, updated hardware/faucets, new lighting, cabinetry, new high grade energy efficient double paned windows and sliding glass doors, and new front entry door. Brand new top of the line appliances are included: refrigerator, oven, dish washer, microwave and washer/dryer. Large two-car carport with built-in storage.



All new electrical, new central heating + AC, and tankless water heater. Brand new landscaping with timed drip and sprinkler system. New security cameras installed.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays for gardener.



Contact- Julie Buchalter at 310-874-2689