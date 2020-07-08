All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

11406 Woodley Avenue

11406 Woodley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11406 Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated Granada Hills 4 bedroom home. - Freshly custom painted and remodeled Granada Hills home with new carpet and Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring! This spacious 4 bedroom home has a large living room with a gas log fireplace that features new stacked stone face. All 4 bedrooms have new carpeting. A beautiful kitchen with gorgeous quartz counter tops, updated wood cabinets and washer & dryer hookups! Space for dining in the kitchen and in the dining area. In the back youll find a huge yard with a large covered patio to enjoy sunny days and cool California evenings! 2 car garage with alley access. Rent includes gardener. Good credit and fully verifiable income required. No exceptions.
Schools: Danube Ave Elementary, George Porter Middle School, Kennedy High School & Valley Academy High School

For more information, contact Polly @818-886-7368(RENT)

Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Lic. #01370680

(RLNE5218975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11406 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
11406 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11406 Woodley Avenue have?
Some of 11406 Woodley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11406 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11406 Woodley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11406 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11406 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11406 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11406 Woodley Avenue offers parking.
Does 11406 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11406 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11406 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
No, 11406 Woodley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11406 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11406 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11406 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11406 Woodley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

