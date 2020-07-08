11406 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Lovely updated Granada Hills 4 bedroom home. - Freshly custom painted and remodeled Granada Hills home with new carpet and Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring! This spacious 4 bedroom home has a large living room with a gas log fireplace that features new stacked stone face. All 4 bedrooms have new carpeting. A beautiful kitchen with gorgeous quartz counter tops, updated wood cabinets and washer & dryer hookups! Space for dining in the kitchen and in the dining area. In the back youll find a huge yard with a large covered patio to enjoy sunny days and cool California evenings! 2 car garage with alley access. Rent includes gardener. Good credit and fully verifiable income required. No exceptions.

Schools: Danube Ave Elementary, George Porter Middle School, Kennedy High School & Valley Academy High School



For more information, contact Polly @818-886-7368(RENT)



