11401 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional Remodeled family home in coveted Mar Vista school district. Beautiful Mar Vista Park within a very short walking distance. Open kitchen with center island. Hardwood floors, Large family room with sliding doors w/ high end screen and direct access to back yard. 3 bedrooms and 2 full updated bathrooms. Central A/C and heating system. Double vanity sinks in master bath. Two car garage with built in storage cabinets. Washer / dryer room and pantry. Stainless steel appliances and included in lease price. Wine cooler build in to kitchen island. Wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Power outlets and lower cabinets are child proof.