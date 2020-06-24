All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11401 ROSE Avenue
11401 ROSE Avenue

11401 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11401 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional Remodeled family home in coveted Mar Vista school district. Beautiful Mar Vista Park within a very short walking distance. Open kitchen with center island. Hardwood floors, Large family room with sliding doors w/ high end screen and direct access to back yard. 3 bedrooms and 2 full updated bathrooms. Central A/C and heating system. Double vanity sinks in master bath. Two car garage with built in storage cabinets. Washer / dryer room and pantry. Stainless steel appliances and included in lease price. Wine cooler build in to kitchen island. Wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Power outlets and lower cabinets are child proof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11401 ROSE Avenue have any available units?
11401 ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11401 ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 11401 ROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11401 ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11401 ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11401 ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11401 ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11401 ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 11401 ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11401 ROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 ROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 11401 ROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11401 ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11401 ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11401 ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
