Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1140 Arapahoe St

1140 Arapahoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Arapahoe Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1140 Arapahoe St. - Property Id: 253240

UNIT AVAILABLE IS AN UPPER UNIT. Located in a completely renovated Spanish style, eight-unit building, this unit is elegant and spacious. As you enter, you are greeted by high-beamed ceilings, gently arched doorways, loads of windows that let in the sunshine, and brand new wide-plank flooring. The space feels warm, welcoming and fresh. No need to wonder where to put your sectional - the living room has plenty of room! The dining room also has its charm - definitely roomy enough for a large dining table, or maybe that home office you have been dreaming about? This is a fantasy kitchen. The appliances include a side-by-side fridge, dish washer and a professional style gas stove where you will want to cook up a storm! The granite counters, snowy shaker style cabinetry, and beautiful modern glass tile backsplash. Even better? There is a full size washer/dryer in your own laundry room! Close to USC and the 10 - getting downtown or to the Westside will be a breeze! Don't miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253240
Property Id 253240

(RLNE5675064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Arapahoe St have any available units?
1140 Arapahoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Arapahoe St have?
Some of 1140 Arapahoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Arapahoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Arapahoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Arapahoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Arapahoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Arapahoe St offer parking?
No, 1140 Arapahoe St does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Arapahoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Arapahoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Arapahoe St have a pool?
No, 1140 Arapahoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Arapahoe St have accessible units?
No, 1140 Arapahoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Arapahoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Arapahoe St has units with dishwashers.

