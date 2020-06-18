Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

1140 Arapahoe St. - Property Id: 253240



UNIT AVAILABLE IS AN UPPER UNIT. Located in a completely renovated Spanish style, eight-unit building, this unit is elegant and spacious. As you enter, you are greeted by high-beamed ceilings, gently arched doorways, loads of windows that let in the sunshine, and brand new wide-plank flooring. The space feels warm, welcoming and fresh. No need to wonder where to put your sectional - the living room has plenty of room! The dining room also has its charm - definitely roomy enough for a large dining table, or maybe that home office you have been dreaming about? This is a fantasy kitchen. The appliances include a side-by-side fridge, dish washer and a professional style gas stove where you will want to cook up a storm! The granite counters, snowy shaker style cabinetry, and beautiful modern glass tile backsplash. Even better? There is a full size washer/dryer in your own laundry room! Close to USC and the 10 - getting downtown or to the Westside will be a breeze! Don't miss out!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253240

Property Id 253240



