11377 Ferrara Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

11377 Ferrara Lane

11377 Ferrara Lane · (818) 429-8468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11377 Ferrara Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2019 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
LOCATED IN SORRENTO COMMUNITY. GORGEOUS HARD TO FIND SINGLE STORY PORTER RANCH HOME. Offering 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2019 sq ft of living space. Prime cul-de-sac location!!

Coming soon and conveniently located near this beautiful home will be a new shopping center called THE VINEYARD. Offering upscale entertainment and shopping literally minutes from this home. Re-defining every aspect of luxury living for this beautiful community.

24 Hour Guard gate, community pool, spa and play area for children. - Quiet neighborhood. - PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. ** GREAT SCHOOLS!!

Home offers bright open floor plan with beautiful flooring, high ceilings and plantation shutters. Fantastic kitchen with granite island, great counter space and plenty of cabinets.(Cabinets recently updated to WHITE) - Mounted microwave, refrigerator, double oven and stove included.

Central air, natural gas. Sprinklers front and back with timer. Landscape both front and back are well manicured. Hard scape /masonry on this home offers fantastic curb appeal.

Beautiful master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate large stall shower! - GREAT SCHOOLS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11377 Ferrara Lane have any available units?
11377 Ferrara Lane has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11377 Ferrara Lane have?
Some of 11377 Ferrara Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11377 Ferrara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11377 Ferrara Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11377 Ferrara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11377 Ferrara Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11377 Ferrara Lane offer parking?
No, 11377 Ferrara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11377 Ferrara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11377 Ferrara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11377 Ferrara Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11377 Ferrara Lane has a pool.
Does 11377 Ferrara Lane have accessible units?
No, 11377 Ferrara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11377 Ferrara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11377 Ferrara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
