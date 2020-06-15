11377 Ferrara Lane

Amenities

LOCATED IN SORRENTO COMMUNITY. GORGEOUS HARD TO FIND SINGLE STORY PORTER RANCH HOME. Offering 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2019 sq ft of living space. Prime cul-de-sac location!!



Coming soon and conveniently located near this beautiful home will be a new shopping center called THE VINEYARD. Offering upscale entertainment and shopping literally minutes from this home. Re-defining every aspect of luxury living for this beautiful community.



24 Hour Guard gate, community pool, spa and play area for children. - Quiet neighborhood. - PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. ** GREAT SCHOOLS!!



Home offers bright open floor plan with beautiful flooring, high ceilings and plantation shutters. Fantastic kitchen with granite island, great counter space and plenty of cabinets.(Cabinets recently updated to WHITE) - Mounted microwave, refrigerator, double oven and stove included.



Central air, natural gas. Sprinklers front and back with timer. Landscape both front and back are well manicured. Hard scape /masonry on this home offers fantastic curb appeal.



Beautiful master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate large stall shower! - GREAT SCHOOLS!!!