11369 Darby Avenue

Amenities
Prime Porter Ranch Location, and within Award Winning Castlebay Lane and Granada Hills Charter High Schools as well as convenient access to freeway, shopping, dining and hiking Trails* This private single story home sits up on a knoll away from the street on a corner lot and offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a step-down living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area that opens to a bright kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar* Master Bedroom with private bath* There are ample sized secondary bedrooms and a full hall bath* Covered Patio and a Detached 2 Car Garage with Alley Access* Additional Amenities Include: Central Air & Heat, Indoor Laundry, designer wood-like tile flooring, and So Much More! It’s a MUST See!