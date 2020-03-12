All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11369 Darby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11369 Darby Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:46 PM

11369 Darby Avenue

11369 Darby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11369 Darby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Porter Ranch Location, and within Award Winning Castlebay Lane and Granada Hills Charter High Schools as well as convenient access to freeway, shopping, dining and hiking Trails* This private single story home sits up on a knoll away from the street on a corner lot and offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a step-down living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area that opens to a bright kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar* Master Bedroom with private bath* There are ample sized secondary bedrooms and a full hall bath* Covered Patio and a Detached 2 Car Garage with Alley Access* Additional Amenities Include: Central Air & Heat, Indoor Laundry, designer wood-like tile flooring, and So Much More! It’s a MUST See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11369 Darby Avenue have any available units?
11369 Darby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11369 Darby Avenue have?
Some of 11369 Darby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11369 Darby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11369 Darby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11369 Darby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11369 Darby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11369 Darby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11369 Darby Avenue offers parking.
Does 11369 Darby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11369 Darby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11369 Darby Avenue have a pool?
No, 11369 Darby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11369 Darby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11369 Darby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11369 Darby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11369 Darby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College