1135 South SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 South SHENANDOAH Street

1135 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1135 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Incredible 3BD/3BA unit in a newer building in the highly coveted Pico Robertson neighborhood. This amazing unit has an extremely bright and open floor plan, with high ceilings, a large entertainer's patio, and beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and double appliances. The master bedroom features an oversized walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks and shower heads including a rain shower and a spa tub. Both other bedrooms have large closet space and lots of natural light. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Building includes a big community room with a kitchen, excellent for entertaining and tons of guest parking. Premier Pico/Robertson location close to Beverly Hills, Century City, and the 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
1135 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1135 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street offers parking.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
