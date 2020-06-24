1135 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking guest parking hot tub

Incredible 3BD/3BA unit in a newer building in the highly coveted Pico Robertson neighborhood. This amazing unit has an extremely bright and open floor plan, with high ceilings, a large entertainer's patio, and beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and double appliances. The master bedroom features an oversized walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks and shower heads including a rain shower and a spa tub. Both other bedrooms have large closet space and lots of natural light. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Building includes a big community room with a kitchen, excellent for entertaining and tons of guest parking. Premier Pico/Robertson location close to Beverly Hills, Century City, and the 10 freeway.