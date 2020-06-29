1135 Rexford Dr #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage

Luxury Condo in Beverly Hills Adj!! - Luxury 2-bed, 2.5-bath condo for rent in prime Pico-Robertson location! Close to shops, restaurants, places of worship, schools, and Beverly Hills! Located just north of Pico on tree-lined Rexford Drive, this condo boasts 1,320 square feet of hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring; stackable washer/dryer; galley-style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; large bedrooms with a ton of closet space; modern bathrooms; wrap-around patio; gas fireplace; open floor plan; two tandem garage parking spaces. Building has been beautifully remodeled with a stunning Italian interior courtyard.

Please EMAIL ariella@delta-management.com today to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE1844300)