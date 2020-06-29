All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1135 Rexford Dr #104

1135 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Luxury Condo in Beverly Hills Adj!! - Luxury 2-bed, 2.5-bath condo for rent in prime Pico-Robertson location! Close to shops, restaurants, places of worship, schools, and Beverly Hills! Located just north of Pico on tree-lined Rexford Drive, this condo boasts 1,320 square feet of hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring; stackable washer/dryer; galley-style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; large bedrooms with a ton of closet space; modern bathrooms; wrap-around patio; gas fireplace; open floor plan; two tandem garage parking spaces. Building has been beautifully remodeled with a stunning Italian interior courtyard.
Please EMAIL ariella@delta-management.com today to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE1844300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Rexford Dr #104 have any available units?
1135 Rexford Dr #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Rexford Dr #104 have?
Some of 1135 Rexford Dr #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Rexford Dr #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Rexford Dr #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Rexford Dr #104 pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Rexford Dr #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1135 Rexford Dr #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Rexford Dr #104 offers parking.
Does 1135 Rexford Dr #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Rexford Dr #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Rexford Dr #104 have a pool?
No, 1135 Rexford Dr #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Rexford Dr #104 have accessible units?
No, 1135 Rexford Dr #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Rexford Dr #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Rexford Dr #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

