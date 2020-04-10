All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 22 2019 at 7:05 AM

11335 Tiara St

11335 Tiara Street · No Longer Available
Location

11335 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BR / 1Ba 900 sq ft apartment
Come and see this very large and spacious 2 bedroom apartment, first floor,newly remodeled on 11335 tiara street Apt#4 North Hollywood ca 91601.
Apartment has large living room, large bedrooms and kitchen with stove, lots of closet space, wall air conditioning, Balcony, New tile flooring . On site laundry and 2 gated parking space. Well maintained building, surveillance camera,quiet neighborhood. Very close to freeway 170 metro link and bus way, shops, schools,High school.
Only one pet accepted.
Minimum one year lease agreement.
Credit check required.
Call Allen:(310)985-1299

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11335 Tiara St have any available units?
11335 Tiara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11335 Tiara St have?
Some of 11335 Tiara St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11335 Tiara St currently offering any rent specials?
11335 Tiara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11335 Tiara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11335 Tiara St is pet friendly.
Does 11335 Tiara St offer parking?
Yes, 11335 Tiara St offers parking.
Does 11335 Tiara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11335 Tiara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11335 Tiara St have a pool?
No, 11335 Tiara St does not have a pool.
Does 11335 Tiara St have accessible units?
No, 11335 Tiara St does not have accessible units.
Does 11335 Tiara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11335 Tiara St does not have units with dishwashers.
