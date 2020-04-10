11335 Tiara St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2BR / 1Ba 900 sq ft apartment

Come and see this very large and spacious 2 bedroom apartment, first floor,newly remodeled on 11335 tiara street Apt#4 North Hollywood ca 91601.

Apartment has large living room, large bedrooms and kitchen with stove, lots of closet space, wall air conditioning, Balcony, New tile flooring . On site laundry and 2 gated parking space. Well maintained building, surveillance camera,quiet neighborhood. Very close to freeway 170 metro link and bus way, shops, schools,High school.

Only one pet accepted.

Minimum one year lease agreement.

Credit check required.

Call Allen:(310)985-1299