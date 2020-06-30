All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1133 Harrison Ave
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1133 Harrison Ave

1133 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Harrison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
e-payments
garage
hot tub
key fob access
yoga
Newly remodeled apartment in the heart of Venice with garage, outdoor space, Jacuzzi, in unit laundry - This private Venice sanctuary offers a newly renovated apartment in the heart of Venice. With a private and lush feel featuring designer touches and hand-crafted details, this apartment is surrounded by restaurants, yoga/pilates studios, coffee shops, and minutes away from the Abbot Kinney Blvd retail corridor. ??

This apartment is in a duplex and has a modern, clean aesthetic. The floor plan gives plenty of living space. The unit has been completely renovated with new flooring throughout, all-new bathroom and an all-new kitchen featuring quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances (including dishwasher & laundry machines) and cabinets.

No detail is too small new thoughtfully curated details include: Smart garage door opener, doors, bathroom faucets, and interior and exterior light fixtures. Lush landscaping with succulents and native drought-tolerant plants creates a greenspace that will give you relaxing sanctuary in the private backyard and front entrance.

The backyard also includes a private hot tub and fireplace. ??

FEATURED Amenities:

??Fully Renovated private apartment ?
Ductless A/C with heat?
Dishwasher ?keyless electronic door locks ?
Recessed lighting throughout?
Garage parking (1 Space)
?Private front and back yards
?New stainless steel appliances?
Matte black designer fixtures throughout?
Window blinds
?Marble and tile bathroom with jetted soaking tub
?New bathroom vanity and sink?
Secured entry building?
Upgraded plumbing and electrical systems?
In-unit Laundry?
Pets Welcome! (with some restrictions on breed)

Private 3-person hot tub (monthly maintenance included)??

Location Details:??

Situated perfectly in Venice and near Marina Del Rey, this unit has absolutely everything you could want??
Quick access to the 90 Freeway entrance and 405. ??
Surrounded by restaurants and shopping
??Less than a 5-minute drive to the Abbot Kinney shopping corridor, Whole Foods, the beach, and gyms. ??

Leasing Details:??1-year lease (automatically becomes month-to-month after one year!)?
Required for Move-In: 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit + Pet Deposit (if applicable
)?Move-In Ready: ?Now!???

***Contact Anya at hello@maddox-management.com***?

Apply online, sign the lease online & pay rent online

(RLNE5410377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

