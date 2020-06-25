All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

11329 Hamlin Street

11329 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

11329 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
A little love goes a long way! - A little love goes a long way!

This fairly priced home comes with two bedrooms, 1 bath, a separate 2 car garage and a beautiful sparkling pool with a HUGE backyard.

You'll find the 170 and 5 freeways nearby. You can also find eateries, cafes, banks, and grocery stores nearby.

For showings please contact:

Rick Velasquez
Property Supervisor & Realtor
BRE#01783509
LRS Realty & Management, Inc.

*WE ARE AN EQUAL HOUSING PROVIDER AND FOLLOW ALL FAIR HOUSING GUIDELINES*

(RLNE4818351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11329 Hamlin Street have any available units?
11329 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11329 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
11329 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11329 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 11329 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11329 Hamlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 11329 Hamlin Street offers parking.
Does 11329 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11329 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11329 Hamlin Street have a pool?
Yes, 11329 Hamlin Street has a pool.
Does 11329 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 11329 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11329 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11329 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11329 Hamlin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11329 Hamlin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
