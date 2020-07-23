All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:21 AM

11325 St Farlin

11325 Farlin Street · (310) 614-4952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11325 Farlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Spacious Bight Contemporary 5 bedroom home featuring an Open light filled floor plan with hardwood floors, private dinning room, two master suites, and chefs kitchen! Oversized Island in the kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and breakfast area. French doors off the kitchen and family room open to a private back yard with Lush landscaping, great for dinning al fresco and entertaining! Master suite 1 features walk in closet and soak in tub, a great place to unwind! Situated in the Sought after Brentwood Glen just minutes from restaurants, shops, and schools. Furnished rental only and prefer shorter terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 St Farlin have any available units?
11325 St Farlin has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11325 St Farlin have?
Some of 11325 St Farlin's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11325 St Farlin currently offering any rent specials?
11325 St Farlin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 St Farlin pet-friendly?
No, 11325 St Farlin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11325 St Farlin offer parking?
Yes, 11325 St Farlin offers parking.
Does 11325 St Farlin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 St Farlin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 St Farlin have a pool?
No, 11325 St Farlin does not have a pool.
Does 11325 St Farlin have accessible units?
No, 11325 St Farlin does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 St Farlin have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 St Farlin does not have units with dishwashers.
