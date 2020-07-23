11325 St Farlin

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction

Spacious Bight Contemporary 5 bedroom home featuring an Open light filled floor plan with hardwood floors, private dinning room, two master suites, and chefs kitchen! Oversized Island in the kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and breakfast area. French doors off the kitchen and family room open to a private back yard with Lush landscaping, great for dinning al fresco and entertaining! Master suite 1 features walk in closet and soak in tub, a great place to unwind! Situated in the Sought after Brentwood Glen just minutes from restaurants, shops, and schools. Furnished rental only and prefer shorter terms.