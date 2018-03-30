All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

11322 ST CAMARILLO

11322 Camarillo Street · (918) 640-8934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11322 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$5,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome home to this stunning Penthouse condo! Custom design & lighting finishes throughout. Let Alexa set the mood with fully integrated state of the art A/V + lighting command system & whole home audio. Massive kitchen complete with top of the line Miele & Thermador appliances. Three ovens, twin dishwashers & much more!Entertainer's living room with soaring ceilings, wet bar, 125" drop down projection system with Marantz and B&W sound. Relax with touch of a button fireplace while reading your latest book or script to breakdown. STUNNING Master retreat! 6'x6' steam shower with custom color LED lights & built in HD sound system. Dual vanity, walk-in cedar closet & private balcony. Guest bathroom has a 2 person gigantic 72" jacuzzi tub.Wrap around 75'+ long balcony, noise cancelling Fleetwood sliding doors. sound proof flooring, hospital style air filtration & smart thermostat. No expense was spared creating this custom entertainers dream smart home! This property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11322 ST CAMARILLO have any available units?
11322 ST CAMARILLO has a unit available for $5,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11322 ST CAMARILLO have?
Some of 11322 ST CAMARILLO's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11322 ST CAMARILLO currently offering any rent specials?
11322 ST CAMARILLO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11322 ST CAMARILLO pet-friendly?
No, 11322 ST CAMARILLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11322 ST CAMARILLO offer parking?
No, 11322 ST CAMARILLO does not offer parking.
Does 11322 ST CAMARILLO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11322 ST CAMARILLO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11322 ST CAMARILLO have a pool?
No, 11322 ST CAMARILLO does not have a pool.
Does 11322 ST CAMARILLO have accessible units?
No, 11322 ST CAMARILLO does not have accessible units.
Does 11322 ST CAMARILLO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11322 ST CAMARILLO has units with dishwashers.
