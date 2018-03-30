11322 ST CAMARILLO

Amenities

Welcome home to this stunning Penthouse condo! Custom design & lighting finishes throughout. Let Alexa set the mood with fully integrated state of the art A/V + lighting command system & whole home audio. Massive kitchen complete with top of the line Miele & Thermador appliances. Three ovens, twin dishwashers & much more!Entertainer's living room with soaring ceilings, wet bar, 125" drop down projection system with Marantz and B&W sound. Relax with touch of a button fireplace while reading your latest book or script to breakdown. STUNNING Master retreat! 6'x6' steam shower with custom color LED lights & built in HD sound system. Dual vanity, walk-in cedar closet & private balcony. Guest bathroom has a 2 person gigantic 72" jacuzzi tub.Wrap around 75'+ long balcony, noise cancelling Fleetwood sliding doors. sound proof flooring, hospital style air filtration & smart thermostat. No expense was spared creating this custom entertainers dream smart home! This property will not last long!