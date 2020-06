Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new 3-bedroom 3-bath with attached Garage. Every room has a private bathroom. Perfect for groups of 3-6. Very close to USC, Taco Bell, Smart and Final and more. Washer dryer in unit.



INDIVIDUAL ROOMS AVAILABLE STARTING AT $1,500 PLUS GET A $200 VISA GIFT CARD!