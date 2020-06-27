11315 Collett Ave

Amenities

Come and see this move-in ready single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with dual sinks and 2 bonus rooms. This home is great for anyone who loves entertaining guest, large back yard with a 2 car garage and 3 additional driveway parking spaces . Home was recently remodeled, new laminate flooring throughout, all appliances included, central heating and air conditioning, cozy fireplace. Will consider pets.



