Los Angeles, CA
11315 Collett Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

11315 Collett Ave

11315 Collett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11315 Collett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see this move-in ready single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with dual sinks and 2 bonus rooms. This home is great for anyone who loves entertaining guest, large back yard with a 2 car garage and 3 additional driveway parking spaces . Home was recently remodeled, new laminate flooring throughout, all appliances included, central heating and air conditioning, cozy fireplace. Will consider pets.

Vanessa Pineda
Property Manager/Realtor
CalBRE #01871815
LA's Best Property Management, Inc
A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404
C 310-699-9224
P 310-450-1813
E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com
W www.lapropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5067852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Collett Ave have any available units?
11315 Collett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11315 Collett Ave have?
Some of 11315 Collett Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 Collett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Collett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Collett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11315 Collett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11315 Collett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11315 Collett Ave offers parking.
Does 11315 Collett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 Collett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Collett Ave have a pool?
No, 11315 Collett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11315 Collett Ave have accessible units?
No, 11315 Collett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Collett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11315 Collett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
