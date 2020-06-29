1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

SPACIOUS 4 BED/3 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE & COMMUNITY POOL****PET FRIENDLY**** - This gorgeous bright town home features four bedrooms with three bathrooms. This perfect home has a large kitchen with a gas stove, microwave ,dishwasher, and tiled counter tops and a separate dining area. The living room offers fresh paint throughout with a ceiling fan and central air for your convenience , it also has an amazing fireplace perfect for family gatherings. The bedrooms have new carpet ,window blind screens and the master bath offers a stand up shower, extra large tub and an amazing walk in closet. Enjoy an enclosed yard, and for your convenience there is a two car garage attached and washer and dryer hookups.



This location is in the Northwest San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Harbor Highlands Park, Peck Park and Leland Park.



PETS 15LBS & UNDER WELCOME WITH $300 PET DEPOSIT & $75 PER MONTH PET RENT



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Property Group, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



