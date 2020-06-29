All apartments in Los Angeles
1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27

1129 West Capitol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1129 West Capitol Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SPACIOUS 4 BED/3 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE & COMMUNITY POOL****PET FRIENDLY**** - This gorgeous bright town home features four bedrooms with three bathrooms. This perfect home has a large kitchen with a gas stove, microwave ,dishwasher, and tiled counter tops and a separate dining area. The living room offers fresh paint throughout with a ceiling fan and central air for your convenience , it also has an amazing fireplace perfect for family gatherings. The bedrooms have new carpet ,window blind screens and the master bath offers a stand up shower, extra large tub and an amazing walk in closet. Enjoy an enclosed yard, and for your convenience there is a two car garage attached and washer and dryer hookups.

This location is in the Northwest San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Harbor Highlands Park, Peck Park and Leland Park.

PETS 15LBS & UNDER WELCOME WITH $300 PET DEPOSIT & $75 PER MONTH PET RENT

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Property Group, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE5589919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 have any available units?
1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 have?
Some of 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 currently offering any rent specials?
1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 is pet friendly.
Does 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 offer parking?
Yes, 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 offers parking.
Does 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 have a pool?
Yes, 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 has a pool.
Does 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 have accessible units?
No, 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 W. Capitol Drive unit 27 has units with dishwashers.
