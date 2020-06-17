11252 Delano Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom 1,100 sqft Unfurnished house in a dynamic Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood. (Can be furnished upon request)



There are hardwood floors, and 9-ft ceilings throughout this smart home which features key-less entry, Google and Alexa compatible smart lights and/or dimmers or switches in all rooms and Nest Smart Thermostat to control Central A/C and Heating.



The kitchen is equipped with a double sink and garbage disposal, brand new appliances from Frigidaire; refrigerator with filtered water and ice maker, upgraded dishwasher, vent hood microwave with range/oven, and an in-unit, front-loading Samsung washer and dryer.

The front yard is partially fenced up to the driveway with a large artificial grass area perfect for playing outdoor games, etc.



The expansive backyard has been landscaped with low maintenance sand, California native plants and several mature fruit-producing trees; Mandarin Orange, Key-lime, Lemon and Peach. (Tenant is requested to water once per week) Great for someone with dogs or small kids to safely run around, or for entertaining. It features a cedar wood pergola with LED lights, a gas grill and a wood burning fire pit. There is also a shed for gardening tools and storage.



Dogs are ok. Maximum of 3, up to 40 lbs. each or 1 large dog, not to exceed 100 lbs. Landlord will make weight restriction accommodations for well-qualified tenant.(standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).



The driveway can accommodate 3 cars, there is plenty of on-street parking with no restrictions.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (gas, electricity, water, sewage, trash)



11252 Delano Street is a short walk to NoHo Arts district with a plentiful nightlife of bars, restaurants, local theatres with live shows, and the world famous HAHA! comedy club.

Also close by are several parks! Victory-Vineland Recreation Center, Valley Park, North Hollywood Park and Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park.



The Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station is



(RLNE5152164)