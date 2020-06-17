Amenities
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom 1,100 sqft Unfurnished house in a dynamic Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood. (Can be furnished upon request)
There are hardwood floors, and 9-ft ceilings throughout this smart home which features key-less entry, Google and Alexa compatible smart lights and/or dimmers or switches in all rooms and Nest Smart Thermostat to control Central A/C and Heating.
The kitchen is equipped with a double sink and garbage disposal, brand new appliances from Frigidaire; refrigerator with filtered water and ice maker, upgraded dishwasher, vent hood microwave with range/oven, and an in-unit, front-loading Samsung washer and dryer.
The front yard is partially fenced up to the driveway with a large artificial grass area perfect for playing outdoor games, etc.
The expansive backyard has been landscaped with low maintenance sand, California native plants and several mature fruit-producing trees; Mandarin Orange, Key-lime, Lemon and Peach. (Tenant is requested to water once per week) Great for someone with dogs or small kids to safely run around, or for entertaining. It features a cedar wood pergola with LED lights, a gas grill and a wood burning fire pit. There is also a shed for gardening tools and storage.
Dogs are ok. Maximum of 3, up to 40 lbs. each or 1 large dog, not to exceed 100 lbs. Landlord will make weight restriction accommodations for well-qualified tenant.(standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).
The driveway can accommodate 3 cars, there is plenty of on-street parking with no restrictions.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (gas, electricity, water, sewage, trash)
11252 Delano Street is a short walk to NoHo Arts district with a plentiful nightlife of bars, restaurants, local theatres with live shows, and the world famous HAHA! comedy club.
Also close by are several parks! Victory-Vineland Recreation Center, Valley Park, North Hollywood Park and Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park.
The Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station is
(RLNE5152164)