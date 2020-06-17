All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11252 Delano Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11252 Delano Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

11252 Delano Street

11252 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11252 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom 1,100 sqft Unfurnished house in a dynamic Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood. (Can be furnished upon request)

There are hardwood floors, and 9-ft ceilings throughout this smart home which features key-less entry, Google and Alexa compatible smart lights and/or dimmers or switches in all rooms and Nest Smart Thermostat to control Central A/C and Heating.

The kitchen is equipped with a double sink and garbage disposal, brand new appliances from Frigidaire; refrigerator with filtered water and ice maker, upgraded dishwasher, vent hood microwave with range/oven, and an in-unit, front-loading Samsung washer and dryer.
The front yard is partially fenced up to the driveway with a large artificial grass area perfect for playing outdoor games, etc.

The expansive backyard has been landscaped with low maintenance sand, California native plants and several mature fruit-producing trees; Mandarin Orange, Key-lime, Lemon and Peach. (Tenant is requested to water once per week) Great for someone with dogs or small kids to safely run around, or for entertaining. It features a cedar wood pergola with LED lights, a gas grill and a wood burning fire pit. There is also a shed for gardening tools and storage.

Dogs are ok. Maximum of 3, up to 40 lbs. each or 1 large dog, not to exceed 100 lbs. Landlord will make weight restriction accommodations for well-qualified tenant.(standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).

The driveway can accommodate 3 cars, there is plenty of on-street parking with no restrictions.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (gas, electricity, water, sewage, trash)

11252 Delano Street is a short walk to NoHo Arts district with a plentiful nightlife of bars, restaurants, local theatres with live shows, and the world famous HAHA! comedy club.
Also close by are several parks! Victory-Vineland Recreation Center, Valley Park, North Hollywood Park and Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park.

The Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station is

(RLNE5152164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11252 Delano Street have any available units?
11252 Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11252 Delano Street have?
Some of 11252 Delano Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11252 Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
11252 Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11252 Delano Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11252 Delano Street is pet friendly.
Does 11252 Delano Street offer parking?
No, 11252 Delano Street does not offer parking.
Does 11252 Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11252 Delano Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11252 Delano Street have a pool?
No, 11252 Delano Street does not have a pool.
Does 11252 Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 11252 Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11252 Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11252 Delano Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College