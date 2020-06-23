11235 SIERRA PASS Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fully remodeled town home nestled in the hills of Santa Susana Pass. 2 large master bedrooms upstairs with full baths and lots of closet space. Open living on the main level with high ceilings, a bright kitchen with all new appliances that overlooks living room, dining room, and has a spectacular view of the Valley. Guest bath and laundry as well as a two car attached garage. Water and trash included. This is a very private corner of the Valley. Within the Iverson movie ranch area, 2 community pools, great hiking trails and very tranquil. This is a great neighborhood and the unit is bright and spacious with an excellent view!