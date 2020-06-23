All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

11235 Sierra Pass Place, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully remodeled town home nestled in the hills of Santa Susana Pass. 2 large master bedrooms upstairs with full baths and lots of closet space. Open living on the main level with high ceilings, a bright kitchen with all new appliances that overlooks living room, dining room, and has a spectacular view of the Valley. Guest bath and laundry as well as a two car attached garage. Water and trash included. This is a very private corner of the Valley. Within the Iverson movie ranch area, 2 community pools, great hiking trails and very tranquil. This is a great neighborhood and the unit is bright and spacious with an excellent view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 SIERRA PASS Place have any available units?
11235 SIERRA PASS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11235 SIERRA PASS Place have?
Some of 11235 SIERRA PASS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 SIERRA PASS Place currently offering any rent specials?
11235 SIERRA PASS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 SIERRA PASS Place pet-friendly?
No, 11235 SIERRA PASS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11235 SIERRA PASS Place offer parking?
Yes, 11235 SIERRA PASS Place offers parking.
Does 11235 SIERRA PASS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11235 SIERRA PASS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 SIERRA PASS Place have a pool?
Yes, 11235 SIERRA PASS Place has a pool.
Does 11235 SIERRA PASS Place have accessible units?
No, 11235 SIERRA PASS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 SIERRA PASS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 SIERRA PASS Place has units with dishwashers.

