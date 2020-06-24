11235 RICHLAND Avenue

Amenities

A stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment. This unit has been remodeled to the most amazing standard. Light hardwood flooring, Designer Kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Quartz countertops, Bright Living room with fireplace, Master Bedroom with En-suite Bathroom and large walk-in closet, 2 further bedrooms with ample closet space, 2nd Bathroom with fabulous tiling, tub and wall mounted shower, fitted vanity unit. Central AC-Central Heat, Smart Thermostat, and lighting control all accessed remotely by smartphone, Washer Drier, Internet router and service included.SECURE BUILDING with gated and covered car spaces. This is probably the best-appointed apartment we have ever offered in a great building on a quiet residential street and is the last unit available in this standout property.