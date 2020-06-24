All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11235 RICHLAND Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11235 RICHLAND Avenue

11235 Richland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11235 Richland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment. This unit has been remodeled to the most amazing standard. Light hardwood flooring, Designer Kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Quartz countertops, Bright Living room with fireplace, Master Bedroom with En-suite Bathroom and large walk-in closet, 2 further bedrooms with ample closet space, 2nd Bathroom with fabulous tiling, tub and wall mounted shower, fitted vanity unit. Central AC-Central Heat, Smart Thermostat, and lighting control all accessed remotely by smartphone, Washer Drier, Internet router and service included.SECURE BUILDING with gated and covered car spaces. This is probably the best-appointed apartment we have ever offered in a great building on a quiet residential street and is the last unit available in this standout property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 RICHLAND Avenue have any available units?
11235 RICHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11235 RICHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 11235 RICHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 RICHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11235 RICHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 RICHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11235 RICHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11235 RICHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11235 RICHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 11235 RICHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11235 RICHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 RICHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 11235 RICHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11235 RICHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11235 RICHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 RICHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 RICHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
