11234 Richland Avenue

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful lease opportunity on this spacious WLA single-family home. Very nicely done, previously remodeled large kitchen area featuring a center island design/granite counter tops/great window space for a light and bright interior/green belt view of private front yard area. Further updates include flooring, windows upgrade, electrical wiring, plumbing, and HVAC system. Spacious bedrooms with the third bedroom having a great office area per the floor plan. Large living room addition with direct access to kitchen for excellent entertainment aspect. Laundry located inside this home. Electric gated driveway entry to parking area. Spacious/fenced backyard with a great avocado tree for family play area.