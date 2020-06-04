All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM

11234 Richland Avenue

11234 Richland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11234 Richland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful lease opportunity on this spacious WLA single-family home. Very nicely done, previously remodeled large kitchen area featuring a center island design/granite counter tops/great window space for a light and bright interior/green belt view of private front yard area. Further updates include flooring, windows upgrade, electrical wiring, plumbing, and HVAC system. Spacious bedrooms with the third bedroom having a great office area per the floor plan. Large living room addition with direct access to kitchen for excellent entertainment aspect. Laundry located inside this home. Electric gated driveway entry to parking area. Spacious/fenced backyard with a great avocado tree for family play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11234 Richland Avenue have any available units?
11234 Richland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11234 Richland Avenue have?
Some of 11234 Richland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11234 Richland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11234 Richland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11234 Richland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11234 Richland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11234 Richland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11234 Richland Avenue offers parking.
Does 11234 Richland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11234 Richland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11234 Richland Avenue have a pool?
No, 11234 Richland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11234 Richland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11234 Richland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11234 Richland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11234 Richland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
