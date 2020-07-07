11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308

Amenities

Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE BUZZ LEASING OFFICE, GATED ENTRY/PKG, EXTRA LARGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, CUSTOM PAINT, MICROWAVE, MULTI-SPEC KITCHEN AND BATHROOM TOPS, REGLAZE 2 TUBS, NEW CLEAR SHOWER DOORS AND BATHROOM MIRRORS, NEW CUSTOM VINYL FLOORS THROUGHOUT, COURTYARD FOUNTAIN, ELEVATOR, LOWER UNIT, CENTRAL A/C, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET, BLDG HAS 24/7 SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN GARAGE, OFF OF SEPULVEDA BLVD. BETWEEN PICO BLVD & NATIONAL BLVD.,



Open House No Appointment Necessary, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm, Buzz the leasing office using the intercom, the instruction is on the intercom directory. The intercom will then remotely dial our phone number here in Beverly Hills, which will allow us to buzz you in the bldg. remotely and the unit is unlocked just leave it unlocked when you are done.

PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET.

**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities + government fees.**

1 Year Lease Minimum

Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.