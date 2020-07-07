All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308

11221 W Richland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11221 W Richland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE BUZZ LEASING OFFICE, GATED ENTRY/PKG, EXTRA LARGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, CUSTOM PAINT, MICROWAVE, MULTI-SPEC KITCHEN AND BATHROOM TOPS, REGLAZE 2 TUBS, NEW CLEAR SHOWER DOORS AND BATHROOM MIRRORS, NEW CUSTOM VINYL FLOORS THROUGHOUT, COURTYARD FOUNTAIN, ELEVATOR, LOWER UNIT, CENTRAL A/C, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET, BLDG HAS 24/7 SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN GARAGE, OFF OF SEPULVEDA BLVD. BETWEEN PICO BLVD & NATIONAL BLVD.,

Open House No Appointment Necessary, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm, Buzz the leasing office using the intercom, the instruction is on the intercom directory. The intercom will then remotely dial our phone number here in Beverly Hills, which will allow us to buzz you in the bldg. remotely and the unit is unlocked just leave it unlocked when you are done.
Features/Amenities:
PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET.
**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities + government fees.**
1 Year Lease Minimum
Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 have any available units?
11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 have?
Some of 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 is pet friendly.
Does 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 offers parking.
Does 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 have a pool?
No, 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 have accessible units?
No, 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11221 Richland Ave. Unit: 308 has units with dishwashers.

