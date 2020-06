11221 Briarcliff Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool hot tub

COME RELAX IN THIS BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN HOME SITUATED ATOP LAUREL CANYON JUST NORTH OF MULHOLLAND IN A PRIVATE ENCLAVE OF LUXURIOUS HOUSES. THIS HOME HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH ITS CHEF'S KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING AREA, AND MULTI-LEVEL BACKYARD WITH POOL AND SPA. ENJOY THE VALLEY LIGHTS FROM YOUR UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE BALCONY AND RELAX IN THE OPULENT MASTER BATHROOM WITH HIS AND HER VANITIES AND CLOSETS. THE HOUSE BOASTS 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH A GREAT ROOM, WHILE THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS A FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, MAID'S ROOM AND AN EXTRA ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A GYM OR STUDY.