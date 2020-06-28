11214 OXNARD Street

Amenities

Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath adorable Spanish style bungalow located behind an automatic gate on a quiet street in the highly coveted area of the NOHO Arts district. Very open floor plan and entry invite you home to this charming light and bright house with so many upgrades. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel LG appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. New porcelain tile and faux wood laminate flooring throughout! New full size Washer and Dryer conveniently located inside the house, great closet space, and Central A/C and heat system with iComfort controller by Lenox! Very large front and back yards perfect for entertaining and the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. All private and gated. Plenty of parking in the driveway, garage can be rented for an extra fee. Very close to the NOHO Art District, NOHO Metro station, restaurants, and shopping. This is a MUST SEE!