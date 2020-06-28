All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

11214 OXNARD Street

11214 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

11214 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath adorable Spanish style bungalow located behind an automatic gate on a quiet street in the highly coveted area of the NOHO Arts district. Very open floor plan and entry invite you home to this charming light and bright house with so many upgrades. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel LG appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. New porcelain tile and faux wood laminate flooring throughout! New full size Washer and Dryer conveniently located inside the house, great closet space, and Central A/C and heat system with iComfort controller by Lenox! Very large front and back yards perfect for entertaining and the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. All private and gated. Plenty of parking in the driveway, garage can be rented for an extra fee. Very close to the NOHO Art District, NOHO Metro station, restaurants, and shopping. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11214 OXNARD Street have any available units?
11214 OXNARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11214 OXNARD Street have?
Some of 11214 OXNARD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11214 OXNARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
11214 OXNARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11214 OXNARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 11214 OXNARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11214 OXNARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 11214 OXNARD Street offers parking.
Does 11214 OXNARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11214 OXNARD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11214 OXNARD Street have a pool?
No, 11214 OXNARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 11214 OXNARD Street have accessible units?
No, 11214 OXNARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11214 OXNARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11214 OXNARD Street has units with dishwashers.
