1121 S Norton Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8e794b08f ---- **TWO WEEKS FREE RENT** MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. Please contact Ari Hoffman via text or phone call anytime! Welcome to your new apartment home! This is a gorgeous unit that is renovated in the 90019 area of Los Angeles. This is a second story unit featuring a large kitchen, on sight laundry, wood flooring, plenty of closet space, a spacious living room, an upgraded shower, and recessed lighting. This unit has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the newly renovated interior modern features make it a great home for everyone. This unit is conveniently located in a very central location. It is minutes away from Hancock park, Downtown, West Hollywood, Koreatown and the 10 freeway. It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets . This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! **TWO WEEKS FREE RENT** MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. FEATURES -Living/bedroom -Bathroom - Large Kitchen -Recessed Lighting - Wood flooring -Ample closets. -On-sight laundry Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws