1121 S Norton Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:55 PM

1121 S Norton Ave

1121 South Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8e794b08f ---- **TWO WEEKS FREE RENT** MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. Please contact Ari Hoffman via text or phone call anytime! Welcome to your new apartment home! This is a gorgeous unit that is renovated in the 90019 area of Los Angeles. This is a second story unit featuring a large kitchen, on sight laundry, wood flooring, plenty of closet space, a spacious living room, an upgraded shower, and recessed lighting. This unit has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the newly renovated interior modern features make it a great home for everyone. This unit is conveniently located in a very central location. It is minutes away from Hancock park, Downtown, West Hollywood, Koreatown and the 10 freeway. It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets . This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! **TWO WEEKS FREE RENT** MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. FEATURES -Living/bedroom -Bathroom - Large Kitchen -Recessed Lighting - Wood flooring -Ample closets. -On-sight laundry Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 S Norton Ave have any available units?
1121 S Norton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1121 S Norton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1121 S Norton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 S Norton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1121 S Norton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1121 S Norton Ave offer parking?
No, 1121 S Norton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1121 S Norton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 S Norton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 S Norton Ave have a pool?
No, 1121 S Norton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1121 S Norton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1121 S Norton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 S Norton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 S Norton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 S Norton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 S Norton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

