Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1121 ABBOT KINNEY

1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy Venice living at its finest in a rare offering presented in the minimalist mixed use building designed by Michael Sant. This exceptional home is a perfect blend of modern style and function. The living area features floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Beautiful custom teak wood cabinets and polished concrete lend a sense of warmth to this urban oasis overlooking Abbot Kinney Blvd. The kitchen offers Bosch & Subzero appliances, teak European-style cabinetry, and stainless steel countertops. Upstairs, you will find an elegant master bedroom with en suite bathroom as well as a 2nd room, which could be used as a bedroom/office. Additional features include in-unit washer/dryer, a relaxing balcony space, and 2-car parking with secure access. Just steps away from all of the hip restaurants and boutiques along Abbot Kinney Blvd and a short stroll to the beach, the location can't be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 ABBOT KINNEY have any available units?
1121 ABBOT KINNEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 ABBOT KINNEY have?
Some of 1121 ABBOT KINNEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 ABBOT KINNEY currently offering any rent specials?
1121 ABBOT KINNEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 ABBOT KINNEY pet-friendly?
No, 1121 ABBOT KINNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1121 ABBOT KINNEY offer parking?
Yes, 1121 ABBOT KINNEY offers parking.
Does 1121 ABBOT KINNEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 ABBOT KINNEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 ABBOT KINNEY have a pool?
No, 1121 ABBOT KINNEY does not have a pool.
Does 1121 ABBOT KINNEY have accessible units?
No, 1121 ABBOT KINNEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 ABBOT KINNEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 ABBOT KINNEY has units with dishwashers.

