1121 ABBOT KINNEY

Enjoy Venice living at its finest in a rare offering presented in the minimalist mixed use building designed by Michael Sant. This exceptional home is a perfect blend of modern style and function. The living area features floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Beautiful custom teak wood cabinets and polished concrete lend a sense of warmth to this urban oasis overlooking Abbot Kinney Blvd. The kitchen offers Bosch & Subzero appliances, teak European-style cabinetry, and stainless steel countertops. Upstairs, you will find an elegant master bedroom with en suite bathroom as well as a 2nd room, which could be used as a bedroom/office. Additional features include in-unit washer/dryer, a relaxing balcony space, and 2-car parking with secure access. Just steps away from all of the hip restaurants and boutiques along Abbot Kinney Blvd and a short stroll to the beach, the location can't be beat.