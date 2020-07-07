11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202

Amenities
*Prefer No Pets But May Consider 1 Small Pet with Add’l Deposit* An updated, light and bright top floor one bedroom one bath apartment is calling your name. Hear its siren song. Located on a cul-de-sac off of Sepulveda Blvd, this spacious one bedroom has so much to offer: central air & heat, bamboo flooring throughout, multiple balconies, garage parking, super high ceilings with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, great storage space and central location, to name a few. The kitchen, replete with stainless steel stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge, has a pass through so your friends can sit atop a row of cute barstools and watch you make your gluten-free eggplant parm while drinking a nice Napa Merlot. The bedroom is roomy enough for your king sized bed and no need to downsize your fabulous wardrobe- there is plenty of room in your wall to wall closet. Just a 10 minute walk from the Metro Expo line which takes you to Santa Monica or DTLA in minutes! Centrally located in between the the 405/10 freeways, this Rancho Park/West LA spot is right near all the note-worthy eateries and hottest bars that Venice and Culver have to offer. FEATURES
1BD/1 BA Apartment
Triplex
High Ceilings
Bamboo wood flooring throughout
Central A/C & Heat
Laundry on site
1 Shared Garage Parking Spot
Unit Located on Top Floor
Approx 700 sq. ft.
Light, Bright and Spacious
Kitchen Includes the Works with Cream Solid Surface Countertops and NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave
Super Spacious Rooms
DETAILS
Available NOW
$2000 Security Deposit
Building Water and Trash Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
Prefer No Pets But May Consider 1 Small Pet with Add’l Deposit