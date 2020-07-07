11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202

Amenities

*Prefer No Pets But May Consider 1 Small Pet with Add’l Deposit* An updated, light and bright top floor one bedroom one bath apartment is calling your name. Hear its siren song. Located on a cul-de-sac off of Sepulveda Blvd, this spacious one bedroom has so much to offer: central air & heat, bamboo flooring throughout, multiple balconies, garage parking, super high ceilings with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, great storage space and central location, to name a few. The kitchen, replete with stainless steel stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge, has a pass through so your friends can sit atop a row of cute barstools and watch you make your gluten-free eggplant parm while drinking a nice Napa Merlot. The bedroom is roomy enough for your king sized bed and no need to downsize your fabulous wardrobe- there is plenty of room in your wall to wall closet. Just a 10 minute walk from the Metro Expo line which takes you to Santa Monica or DTLA in minutes! Centrally located in between the the 405/10 freeways, this Rancho Park/West LA spot is right near all the note-worthy eateries and hottest bars that Venice and Culver have to offer. FEATURES



1BD/1 BA Apartment

Triplex

High Ceilings

Bamboo wood flooring throughout

Central A/C & Heat

Laundry on site

1 Shared Garage Parking Spot

Unit Located on Top Floor

Approx 700 sq. ft.

Light, Bright and Spacious

Kitchen Includes the Works with Cream Solid Surface Countertops and NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave

Super Spacious Rooms

DETAILS



Available NOW

$2000 Security Deposit

Building Water and Trash Paid by Owner

Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric

Prefer No Pets But May Consider 1 Small Pet with Add’l Deposit