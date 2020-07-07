All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:04 PM

11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202

11209 Sardis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11209 Sardis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Prefer No Pets But May Consider 1 Small Pet with Add’l Deposit* An updated, light and bright top floor one bedroom one bath apartment is calling your name. Hear its siren song. Located on a cul-de-sac off of Sepulveda Blvd, this spacious one bedroom has so much to offer: central air & heat, bamboo flooring throughout, multiple balconies, garage parking, super high ceilings with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, great storage space and central location, to name a few. The kitchen, replete with stainless steel stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge, has a pass through so your friends can sit atop a row of cute barstools and watch you make your gluten-free eggplant parm while drinking a nice Napa Merlot. The bedroom is roomy enough for your king sized bed and no need to downsize your fabulous wardrobe- there is plenty of room in your wall to wall closet. Just a 10 minute walk from the Metro Expo line which takes you to Santa Monica or DTLA in minutes! Centrally located in between the the 405/10 freeways, this Rancho Park/West LA spot is right near all the note-worthy eateries and hottest bars that Venice and Culver have to offer. FEATURES

1BD/1 BA Apartment
Triplex
High Ceilings
Bamboo wood flooring throughout
Central A/C & Heat
Laundry on site
1 Shared Garage Parking Spot
Unit Located on Top Floor
Approx 700 sq. ft.
Light, Bright and Spacious
Kitchen Includes the Works with Cream Solid Surface Countertops and NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave
Super Spacious Rooms
DETAILS

Available NOW
$2000 Security Deposit
Building Water and Trash Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
Prefer No Pets But May Consider 1 Small Pet with Add’l Deposit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 have any available units?
11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 have?
Some of 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11209 W Sardis Ave Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
