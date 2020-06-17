112 East 88th Place - 113

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful, recently remodeled home near the 110 and 105 freeways in a quite neighborhood. This family friendly 580 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms & 1 baths with an beautiful shared patio now boasts: - Newer Kitchen, Wall Heater Unit - Shared Patio Area -Garage -Gated with long driveway Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both the 110 and 105 freeways for ease of access to - shopping, dining and all Los Angeles has to offer. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 miles.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qK7FbrfsbbK