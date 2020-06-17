All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

112 East 88th Place - 113

112 East 88th Place · (530) 576-5378
Location

112 East 88th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, recently remodeled home near the 110 and 105 freeways in a quite neighborhood. This family friendly 580 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms & 1 baths with an beautiful shared patio now boasts: - Newer Kitchen, Wall Heater Unit - Shared Patio Area -Garage -Gated with long driveway Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both the 110 and 105 freeways for ease of access to - shopping, dining and all Los Angeles has to offer. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 miles.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qK7FbrfsbbK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 East 88th Place - 113 have any available units?
112 East 88th Place - 113 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 East 88th Place - 113 have?
Some of 112 East 88th Place - 113's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 East 88th Place - 113 currently offering any rent specials?
112 East 88th Place - 113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 East 88th Place - 113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 East 88th Place - 113 is pet friendly.
Does 112 East 88th Place - 113 offer parking?
Yes, 112 East 88th Place - 113 does offer parking.
Does 112 East 88th Place - 113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 East 88th Place - 113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 East 88th Place - 113 have a pool?
No, 112 East 88th Place - 113 does not have a pool.
Does 112 East 88th Place - 113 have accessible units?
No, 112 East 88th Place - 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 East 88th Place - 113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 East 88th Place - 113 does not have units with dishwashers.
