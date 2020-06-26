All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1119 Queen Anne Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1119 Queen Anne Place
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

1119 Queen Anne Place

1119 Queen Anne Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1119 Queen Anne Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Call Listing Agent Philip Lucas for Showings: 818.339.2024 | www.LucasGroupLA.com

Very Large unit with its own address 1119 Queen Anne Place, well maintained apartment in Mid city / Olympic Park of Los Angeles. The downstairs unit is a spacious apartment 1360 sq ft and very close to West LA , the Grove, and Beverly Hills. High in rental demand. Completed remodeled with hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets and sink, stack up laundry, and new appliances. Close to freeway access as well in a beautiful neighborhood. Also part of the award winning Queen Anne elementary school district with access to nice recreation parks, just a block away from Los Angeles High School as well. Perfect location and large space. Short Walking distance to midtown crossing shopping center where there are a large variety of dining and shopping options! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Queen Anne Place have any available units?
1119 Queen Anne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1119 Queen Anne Place currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Queen Anne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Queen Anne Place pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Queen Anne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1119 Queen Anne Place offer parking?
No, 1119 Queen Anne Place does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Queen Anne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Queen Anne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Queen Anne Place have a pool?
No, 1119 Queen Anne Place does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Queen Anne Place have accessible units?
No, 1119 Queen Anne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Queen Anne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Queen Anne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Queen Anne Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Queen Anne Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College