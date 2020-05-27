1118 S Clark Dr

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Located in a walkers paradise rated South Robertson neighborhood in L.A., this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
The interior has hardwood flooring. Its kitchen has smooth countertops, white-painted cabinets and drawers, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and cooktop. The bathroom has a pedestal sink and a bathtub. In-unit washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and gas heater. Outside, theres a yard that the renter must maintain.
It comes with 1-car attached garage. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Tenant pays gas, electricity, and gardener whereas the water, sewage, landscaping, and trash will be covered by the landlord. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 96
Nearby parks: Robertson Recreation Center, Robertson Playground, and La Cienega Park.
Bus lines:
220 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 mile
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.1 mile
728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
(RLNE5691906)