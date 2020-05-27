All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1118 S Clark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1118 S Clark Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1118 S Clark Dr

1118 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1118 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in a walkers paradise rated South Robertson neighborhood in L.A., this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

The interior has hardwood flooring. Its kitchen has smooth countertops, white-painted cabinets and drawers, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and cooktop. The bathroom has a pedestal sink and a bathtub. In-unit washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and gas heater. Outside, theres a yard that the renter must maintain.

It comes with 1-car attached garage. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, and gardener whereas the water, sewage, landscaping, and trash will be covered by the landlord. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 96

Nearby parks: Robertson Recreation Center, Robertson Playground, and La Cienega Park.

Bus lines:
220 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 mile
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.1 mile
728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5691906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 S Clark Dr have any available units?
1118 S Clark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 S Clark Dr have?
Some of 1118 S Clark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 S Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1118 S Clark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 S Clark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 S Clark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1118 S Clark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1118 S Clark Dr offers parking.
Does 1118 S Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 S Clark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 S Clark Dr have a pool?
No, 1118 S Clark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1118 S Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 1118 S Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 S Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 S Clark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College