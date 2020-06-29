All apartments in Los Angeles
11177 VALLEY SPRING Place
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:26 AM

11177 VALLEY SPRING Place

11177 Valley Spring Place · No Longer Available
Location

11177 Valley Spring Place, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
This ranch-style home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and was extensively remodeled in 2018. The main house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen with a vaulted ceiling; complete with a Viking range, Kitchen Aid stainless steal double door refrigerator and dishwasher! Washer and dryer included in the hallway closet. Through the barn door of the butler's pantry is a detached bonus room adding an additional estimated 400 sqft! Enjoy the spacious enclosed backyard with a pool, spa and patio with a water feature with access to Woodbridge Park - perfect for your pets! Come home to park in the circular driveway with plenty of room for guests or pull into the breezeway for covered parking! Front yard is being landscaped at the end of this week (new pictures to come)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place have any available units?
11177 VALLEY SPRING Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place have?
Some of 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place currently offering any rent specials?
11177 VALLEY SPRING Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place is pet friendly.
Does 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place offer parking?
Yes, 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place offers parking.
Does 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place have a pool?
Yes, 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place has a pool.
Does 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place have accessible units?
No, 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11177 VALLEY SPRING Place has units with dishwashers.

