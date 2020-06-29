11177 VALLEY SPRING Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

This ranch-style home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and was extensively remodeled in 2018. The main house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen with a vaulted ceiling; complete with a Viking range, Kitchen Aid stainless steal double door refrigerator and dishwasher! Washer and dryer included in the hallway closet. Through the barn door of the butler's pantry is a detached bonus room adding an additional estimated 400 sqft! Enjoy the spacious enclosed backyard with a pool, spa and patio with a water feature with access to Woodbridge Park - perfect for your pets! Come home to park in the circular driveway with plenty of room for guests or pull into the breezeway for covered parking! Front yard is being landscaped at the end of this week (new pictures to come)!