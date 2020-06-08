1115 Elm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful furnished one bedroom apartment - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the pulse of the city! Welcome to your new FULLY FURNISHED Dream Home in Beverly Hills!This well designed plan turnkey newly remodeled 1 br 1.5 ba condo is a perfect home for all. Rich in privacy, a total confort feel is established once you step foot on the grounds of this property. The condo is complimented by Beautiful swimmer's pool and in ground spa, heated year round, his/hers saunas, work out room, security garage. Recent upgrades include but are not limited to: upgraded bathroom, lighting, kitchen, and floors. This condo has only 2 shared walls, and a very nice patio that is rarely found with 1 bedrooms; taking indoor/outdoor California living to an affordable level in a prime neighborhood. Experience utmost comfort, elegance, and privacy at this amazing resort style condo. You will be amazed at the comfort and privacy of the grounds; Come see for yourself now! PRIME LOCATION, FULLY FURNISHED.



