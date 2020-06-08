All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1115 Elm Dr

1115 South Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1115 South Elm Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful furnished one bedroom apartment - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the pulse of the city! Welcome to your new FULLY FURNISHED Dream Home in Beverly Hills!This well designed plan turnkey newly remodeled 1 br 1.5 ba condo is a perfect home for all. Rich in privacy, a total confort feel is established once you step foot on the grounds of this property. The condo is complimented by Beautiful swimmer's pool and in ground spa, heated year round, his/hers saunas, work out room, security garage. Recent upgrades include but are not limited to: upgraded bathroom, lighting, kitchen, and floors. This condo has only 2 shared walls, and a very nice patio that is rarely found with 1 bedrooms; taking indoor/outdoor California living to an affordable level in a prime neighborhood. Experience utmost comfort, elegance, and privacy at this amazing resort style condo. You will be amazed at the comfort and privacy of the grounds; Come see for yourself now! PRIME LOCATION, FULLY FURNISHED.

(RLNE5361874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Elm Dr have any available units?
1115 Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Elm Dr have?
Some of 1115 Elm Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Elm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Elm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 1115 Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Elm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Elm Dr has a pool.
Does 1115 Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 1115 Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Elm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

