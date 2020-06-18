Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 Available 08/04/19 Fantastic Studio City 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo - COMING SOON!

Great opportunity to rent this spectacular studio style end unit condo in fantastic Studio City gated development with restricted access and swimming pool!

Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood this newly renovated luxurious condo features a bright and spacious living room, separate bedroom area, updated kitchen and bathroom, washer/dryer area, double pane windows and large closets!

Unit includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Carport parking space. Completely move-in ready!

Resort style living! Complex has a pool, Jacuzzi, automatic gate, park like grounds with mature trees, dog run and plenty of guest parking. Highly ranked schools nearby. Walking distance to shops & restaurants of Tujunga Village and Ventura Blvd, easy 101/170 freeways access.

One year minimum lease.

One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.



(RLNE3764108)