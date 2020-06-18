Amenities
11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 Available 08/04/19 Fantastic Studio City 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo - COMING SOON!
Great opportunity to rent this spectacular studio style end unit condo in fantastic Studio City gated development with restricted access and swimming pool!
Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood this newly renovated luxurious condo features a bright and spacious living room, separate bedroom area, updated kitchen and bathroom, washer/dryer area, double pane windows and large closets!
Unit includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Carport parking space. Completely move-in ready!
Resort style living! Complex has a pool, Jacuzzi, automatic gate, park like grounds with mature trees, dog run and plenty of guest parking. Highly ranked schools nearby. Walking distance to shops & restaurants of Tujunga Village and Ventura Blvd, easy 101/170 freeways access.
One year minimum lease.
One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.
(RLNE3764108)