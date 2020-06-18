All apartments in Los Angeles
11138 Aqua Vista St # 51

11138 W Aqua Vista St · No Longer Available
Location

11138 W Aqua Vista St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 Available 08/04/19 Fantastic Studio City 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo - COMING SOON!
Great opportunity to rent this spectacular studio style end unit condo in fantastic Studio City gated development with restricted access and swimming pool!
Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood this newly renovated luxurious condo features a bright and spacious living room, separate bedroom area, updated kitchen and bathroom, washer/dryer area, double pane windows and large closets!
Unit includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Carport parking space. Completely move-in ready!
Resort style living! Complex has a pool, Jacuzzi, automatic gate, park like grounds with mature trees, dog run and plenty of guest parking. Highly ranked schools nearby. Walking distance to shops & restaurants of Tujunga Village and Ventura Blvd, easy 101/170 freeways access.
One year minimum lease.
One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.

(RLNE3764108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 have any available units?
11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 have?
Some of 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 currently offering any rent specials?
11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 is pet friendly.
Does 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 offer parking?
Yes, 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 offers parking.
Does 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 have a pool?
Yes, 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 has a pool.
Does 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 have accessible units?
No, 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11138 Aqua Vista St # 51 has units with dishwashers.
