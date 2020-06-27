1113 Electric Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets clubhouse media room bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill media room

FURNISHED RENTAL, Short or Long term, LIVE/WORK, around corner from Abbot Kinney Boulevard! This 1 bedroom plus loft bedroom is in the heart of Silicon Beach! Super high-end, industrial modern property with in-home theater with 6 seats and wall screen T.V. Sliding pocket windows 12 ft. ceilings with exposed ceiling. First level has large living room with flat screen, comfy couches. Large master suite, with king bed, walk-in closet, and attached master bathroom. There is a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances. Dining area seat up 6 persons. There is a loft bedroom with queen, flat screen T.V., and drafting table with chair. Large rooftop deck with plenty of room for entertaining with lounge area, and BBQ. Steps to Abbott Kinney, Main Street in Santa Monica and 2 block to beach. Walk and bike to all the high end restaurants, shopping, and art galleries. Lounge on your private 4-story high rooftop deck with 360 degree views of Los Angeles and the ocean.