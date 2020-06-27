All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

1113 Electric Avenue

1113 Electric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
clubhouse
media room
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
media room
FURNISHED RENTAL, Short or Long term, LIVE/WORK, around corner from Abbot Kinney Boulevard! This 1 bedroom plus loft bedroom is in the heart of Silicon Beach! Super high-end, industrial modern property with in-home theater with 6 seats and wall screen T.V. Sliding pocket windows 12 ft. ceilings with exposed ceiling. First level has large living room with flat screen, comfy couches. Large master suite, with king bed, walk-in closet, and attached master bathroom. There is a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances. Dining area seat up 6 persons. There is a loft bedroom with queen, flat screen T.V., and drafting table with chair. Large rooftop deck with plenty of room for entertaining with lounge area, and BBQ. Steps to Abbott Kinney, Main Street in Santa Monica and 2 block to beach. Walk and bike to all the high end restaurants, shopping, and art galleries. Lounge on your private 4-story high rooftop deck with 360 degree views of Los Angeles and the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Electric Avenue have any available units?
1113 Electric Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Electric Avenue have?
Some of 1113 Electric Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Electric Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Electric Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Electric Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Electric Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1113 Electric Avenue offer parking?
No, 1113 Electric Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Electric Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Electric Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Electric Avenue have a pool?
No, 1113 Electric Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Electric Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1113 Electric Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Electric Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Electric Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
