Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

11112 Oro Vista Avenue

11112 Oro Vista Avenue · (818) 541-7510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11112 Oro Vista Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1, 2020. This is a large home part of church lot totally independent, but the driveway is share for ingress, egress only. Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bathrooms. Master bedroom has step down room or could be used as an office/library attached, good space if you're working from home. Laminated flooring throughout the home. Fire place in Family room. Living room entrance, small dining area of kitchen and formal dining. Central Heat and Air. 2 storage sheds. Plenty of parking space. Utilities split 60% tenant, 40% owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 Oro Vista Avenue have any available units?
11112 Oro Vista Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 Oro Vista Avenue have?
Some of 11112 Oro Vista Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 Oro Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11112 Oro Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 Oro Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11112 Oro Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11112 Oro Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11112 Oro Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 11112 Oro Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11112 Oro Vista Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 Oro Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 11112 Oro Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11112 Oro Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11112 Oro Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 Oro Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 Oro Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
