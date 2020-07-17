11112 Oro Vista Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Available July 1, 2020. This is a large home part of church lot totally independent, but the driveway is share for ingress, egress only. Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bathrooms. Master bedroom has step down room or could be used as an office/library attached, good space if you're working from home. Laminated flooring throughout the home. Fire place in Family room. Living room entrance, small dining area of kitchen and formal dining. Central Heat and Air. 2 storage sheds. Plenty of parking space. Utilities split 60% tenant, 40% owner.