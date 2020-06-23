All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11112 Califa Street

11112 W Califa St · No Longer Available
Location

11112 W Califa St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Elegantly remodeled 2-bed 1-bath single family house: - Elegantly renovated 2-bed 1-bath single family home in North Hollywood is available now. Close to the Noho Arts District, and easy access to the Metro Red Line North Hollywood Station (1 mile) and 170 and 101 freeways, you'll never be far from the action in Los Angeles.

Kitchen features design elements such as quartz counters, mosaic tile backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, large stainless steel sink. Brand new appliances complete the kitchen: gas oven, elegant range hood, and dishwasher. In-unit laundry room features a high efficiency washer and gas dryer for your convenience.

Master bedroom features new french doors that lead outside to the backyard and garage. Drought-resistant landscaping currently underway. Drip irrigation system and beautifully detailed exterior provide ample opportunities to enjoy the weather outdoors.

Hardwood floors and designer tile run throughout the property. New high efficiency double-pane windows provide insulation from weather and sound. Recessed lights and new fixtures provide ample illumination. Central A/C and heat provide comfort all year-round. Off-street parking available in long driveway next to house. 2-car garage provides ample storage space.

Tenant pays for all utilities (LADWP, SoCal Gas, etc). Landscaping is provided by owner. No pets please. Refrigerator is not included.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.

No Pets Allowed

Call today for more details or to schedule an appointment.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

(RLNE4675577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 Califa Street have any available units?
11112 Califa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 Califa Street have?
Some of 11112 Califa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 Califa Street currently offering any rent specials?
11112 Califa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 Califa Street pet-friendly?
No, 11112 Califa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11112 Califa Street offer parking?
Yes, 11112 Califa Street offers parking.
Does 11112 Califa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11112 Califa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 Califa Street have a pool?
No, 11112 Califa Street does not have a pool.
Does 11112 Califa Street have accessible units?
No, 11112 Califa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 Califa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 Califa Street has units with dishwashers.
