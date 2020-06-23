11112 Califa Street

Amenities

Elegantly remodeled 2-bed 1-bath single family house: - Elegantly renovated 2-bed 1-bath single family home in North Hollywood is available now. Close to the Noho Arts District, and easy access to the Metro Red Line North Hollywood Station (1 mile) and 170 and 101 freeways, you'll never be far from the action in Los Angeles.



Kitchen features design elements such as quartz counters, mosaic tile backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, large stainless steel sink. Brand new appliances complete the kitchen: gas oven, elegant range hood, and dishwasher. In-unit laundry room features a high efficiency washer and gas dryer for your convenience.



Master bedroom features new french doors that lead outside to the backyard and garage. Drought-resistant landscaping currently underway. Drip irrigation system and beautifully detailed exterior provide ample opportunities to enjoy the weather outdoors.



Hardwood floors and designer tile run throughout the property. New high efficiency double-pane windows provide insulation from weather and sound. Recessed lights and new fixtures provide ample illumination. Central A/C and heat provide comfort all year-round. Off-street parking available in long driveway next to house. 2-car garage provides ample storage space.



Tenant pays for all utilities (LADWP, SoCal Gas, etc). Landscaping is provided by owner. No pets please. Refrigerator is not included.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.



No Pets Allowed



Call today for more details or to schedule an appointment.



Real Property Management Vision

DRE# 02048110



