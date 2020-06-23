All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

11110 Dona Pegita Drive

11110 Dona Pegita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11110 Dona Pegita Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Sitting atop the hills of the Donas in the highly desirable Carpenter Charter School district is this beautiful home with breathtaking views and mid century vibes. Behind the privacy gate you will find lush landscaping and a large grassy yard. Inside, the home features an open floor plan, seamlessly blending the formal dining room, living room, and den. Large picture windows line the walls of every room, bringing in an abundance of natural light and affording peak-a-book views of what awaits you outside. The living room has a wet bar, great for entertaining, and it shares a see through marble fireplace with the spacious den. The upgraded kitchen has rich cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. A breakfast nook makes the perfect place for a quick meal and looks out on the backyard and sparkling pool. The master suite offers more picture windows and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The master bath has dual vanities, a jetted tub, walk in shower, and toilet & bidet. The secondary bedrooms are well appointed and share a tastefully updated jack and jill bath. Outside, the large pool, multiple seating areas, and views of the valley make this space the epitome of Southern California living. Additional features include attached 2-car garage, separate laundry room, and bonus grassy side yard. Ideally located for access to the Westside and the valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11110 Dona Pegita Drive have any available units?
11110 Dona Pegita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11110 Dona Pegita Drive have?
Some of 11110 Dona Pegita Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11110 Dona Pegita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11110 Dona Pegita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11110 Dona Pegita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11110 Dona Pegita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11110 Dona Pegita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11110 Dona Pegita Drive offers parking.
Does 11110 Dona Pegita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11110 Dona Pegita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11110 Dona Pegita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11110 Dona Pegita Drive has a pool.
Does 11110 Dona Pegita Drive have accessible units?
No, 11110 Dona Pegita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11110 Dona Pegita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11110 Dona Pegita Drive has units with dishwashers.
