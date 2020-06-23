11110 Dona Pegita Drive

Amenities

Sitting atop the hills of the Donas in the highly desirable Carpenter Charter School district is this beautiful home with breathtaking views and mid century vibes. Behind the privacy gate you will find lush landscaping and a large grassy yard. Inside, the home features an open floor plan, seamlessly blending the formal dining room, living room, and den. Large picture windows line the walls of every room, bringing in an abundance of natural light and affording peak-a-book views of what awaits you outside. The living room has a wet bar, great for entertaining, and it shares a see through marble fireplace with the spacious den. The upgraded kitchen has rich cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. A breakfast nook makes the perfect place for a quick meal and looks out on the backyard and sparkling pool. The master suite offers more picture windows and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The master bath has dual vanities, a jetted tub, walk in shower, and toilet & bidet. The secondary bedrooms are well appointed and share a tastefully updated jack and jill bath. Outside, the large pool, multiple seating areas, and views of the valley make this space the epitome of Southern California living. Additional features include attached 2-car garage, separate laundry room, and bonus grassy side yard. Ideally located for access to the Westside and the valley.