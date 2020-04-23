1110 CHARM ACRES Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet family home in the heart of the Palisades. Located just one block from the Village and all it has to offer...parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, movies and more! The interior has been recently painted and wood floors look like new. Master bathroom was completely renovated. Small enclosed back yard with additional space behind the detached garage perfect for storing bikes and things or a adding a playhouse for the kids. Refrigerator, double oven and range included. There are hook ups for washer/dryer next to the kitchen.