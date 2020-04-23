All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

1110 CHARM ACRES Place

1110 Charm Acres Place · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Charm Acres Place, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet family home in the heart of the Palisades. Located just one block from the Village and all it has to offer...parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, movies and more! The interior has been recently painted and wood floors look like new. Master bathroom was completely renovated. Small enclosed back yard with additional space behind the detached garage perfect for storing bikes and things or a adding a playhouse for the kids. Refrigerator, double oven and range included. There are hook ups for washer/dryer next to the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 CHARM ACRES Place have any available units?
1110 CHARM ACRES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 CHARM ACRES Place have?
Some of 1110 CHARM ACRES Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 CHARM ACRES Place currently offering any rent specials?
1110 CHARM ACRES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 CHARM ACRES Place pet-friendly?
No, 1110 CHARM ACRES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1110 CHARM ACRES Place offer parking?
Yes, 1110 CHARM ACRES Place offers parking.
Does 1110 CHARM ACRES Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 CHARM ACRES Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 CHARM ACRES Place have a pool?
No, 1110 CHARM ACRES Place does not have a pool.
Does 1110 CHARM ACRES Place have accessible units?
No, 1110 CHARM ACRES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 CHARM ACRES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 CHARM ACRES Place has units with dishwashers.
