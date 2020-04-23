1110 CHARM ACRES Place

Amenities
Sweet family home in the heart of the Palisades. Located just one block from the Village and all it has to offer...parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, movies and more! The interior has been recently painted and wood floors look like new. Master bathroom was completely renovated. Small enclosed back yard with additional space behind the detached garage perfect for storing bikes and things or a adding a playhouse for the kids. Refrigerator, double oven and range included. There are hook ups for washer/dryer next to the kitchen.