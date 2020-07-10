All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1110 BEL AIR Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1110 BEL AIR Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

1110 BEL AIR Place

1110 Bel Air Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1110 Bel Air Place, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled, gated, one story 3 bedroom Architectural with sweeping city views. Located on one of the most exclusive cul-de-sacs in East Gate Bel Air. This home is perfect for entertaining with a large, high ceiling living room that flows seamlessly from indoors to outdoors and the pool. Chef's kitchen with professional stainless-steel range, second oven, center island with breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. The first master bedroom has his and her bathrooms, a sitting area, a separate dressing room and massive closet space. The second master suite can be two bedrooms or a bedroom and an office. There is a separate mirrored exercise room. The long attached two-car garage has additional storage space and the driveway can hold 6 cars or more. Park-like backyard. Warming pit. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 BEL AIR Place have any available units?
1110 BEL AIR Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 BEL AIR Place have?
Some of 1110 BEL AIR Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 BEL AIR Place currently offering any rent specials?
1110 BEL AIR Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 BEL AIR Place pet-friendly?
No, 1110 BEL AIR Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1110 BEL AIR Place offer parking?
Yes, 1110 BEL AIR Place offers parking.
Does 1110 BEL AIR Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 BEL AIR Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 BEL AIR Place have a pool?
Yes, 1110 BEL AIR Place has a pool.
Does 1110 BEL AIR Place have accessible units?
No, 1110 BEL AIR Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 BEL AIR Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 BEL AIR Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College