1110 BEL AIR Place

Remodeled, gated, one story 3 bedroom Architectural with sweeping city views. Located on one of the most exclusive cul-de-sacs in East Gate Bel Air. This home is perfect for entertaining with a large, high ceiling living room that flows seamlessly from indoors to outdoors and the pool. Chef's kitchen with professional stainless-steel range, second oven, center island with breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. The first master bedroom has his and her bathrooms, a sitting area, a separate dressing room and massive closet space. The second master suite can be two bedrooms or a bedroom and an office. There is a separate mirrored exercise room. The long attached two-car garage has additional storage space and the driveway can hold 6 cars or more. Park-like backyard. Warming pit. Must see!