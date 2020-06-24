1109 South CLARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Enter through an enchanting courtyard to this gorgeous 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival home that has been tastefully updated while retaining its original period details. This 2B/2B home includes a recently remodeled detached guest house with an additional bathroom and kitchenette, perfect for visiting in-laws or use as a nanny annex or home office. The home features stenciled cathedral ceilings, original tile work, rich wood floors, original built-in cabinetry, and arched doorways. The flowing floor plan includes an expansive step-down living room with a wood burning fireplace; cathedral ceilings and a magnificent stained glass window; a formal dining room; a breakfast room with built-in seating; a large updated master suite with walk-in closet