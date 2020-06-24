All apartments in Los Angeles
1109 South CLARK Drive

Location

1109 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Enter through an enchanting courtyard to this gorgeous 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival home that has been tastefully updated while retaining its original period details. This 2B/2B home includes a recently remodeled detached guest house with an additional bathroom and kitchenette, perfect for visiting in-laws or use as a nanny annex or home office. The home features stenciled cathedral ceilings, original tile work, rich wood floors, original built-in cabinetry, and arched doorways. The flowing floor plan includes an expansive step-down living room with a wood burning fireplace; cathedral ceilings and a magnificent stained glass window; a formal dining room; a breakfast room with built-in seating; a large updated master suite with walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 South CLARK Drive have any available units?
1109 South CLARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 South CLARK Drive have?
Some of 1109 South CLARK Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 South CLARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 South CLARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 South CLARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 South CLARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1109 South CLARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 South CLARK Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 South CLARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 South CLARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 South CLARK Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 South CLARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 South CLARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 South CLARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 South CLARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 South CLARK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
