Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Venice Charmer - Newly remodeled Venice bungalow! Featuring hardwood floors throughout and an en-suite bedroom filled with light including a ceiling fan. The brand new kitchen is complete with a refrigerator, stove and ample cabinetry. Garage parking! Minutes from Abbot Kinney, Washington Blvd and more! This is sweet duplex is light and bright and won't last long! So don't miss your chance to live on one of the the best street in Venice!