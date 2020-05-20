11044 Ophir Dr. #302

Amenities

Fully remodeled condo in Westwood!! - Amazing opportunity to live in a highly desirable area!! This Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Westwood condo has been fully remodeled. It features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Renovated top to bottom with new paint, new tile wood flooring, new cabinets throughout, quartz countertops, sink and stainless steel appliances, inside laundry with new front-loading washer and dryer, new recessed lighting, remodeled bathrooms, two large walk-in closets with custom built-in closet organizer, ceiling fans in bedrooms, central air and heat and tons of storage throughout! Parking for 1 car in the gated subterranean parking lot. Most dog breeds and cats are welcome with additional deposit. Amenities include secured building access, trash chute, water and trash included in the monthly rent. Close to UCLA, Westwood Village, The Getty Museum and minutes from Santa Monica and beaches. Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (minimum 1 month's rent). $42 application fee per applicant. To schedule an appointment and to apply, please visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease.



