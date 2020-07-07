11032 Moorpark St 13

Amenities
Incredible Massive N Hollywood 1BR! It's huge! - Property Id: 170092
Contact resident manager, LILY at (818) 527-4336 today!
Open house SATURDAY! Call Lily for times!
Beautiful apartments in North Hollywood!
You will be impressed!
Very cozy ONE BED with private balcony!
High vaulted wood ceilings
900 SQ FT unit
2nd floor unit
Parking included
Laundry on-site
A/C
Water paid by owner
Cats OK
NO DOGS
Community Pool
Two entrances
PRIVATE FRONT BALCONY/PATIO
Stove
Fridge
One year lease
$500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS
GREAT ON-SITE RESIDENT MANAGER!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170092
Property Id 170092
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5445339)