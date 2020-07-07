All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

11032 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Incredible Massive N Hollywood 1BR! It's huge! - Property Id: 170092

Contact resident manager, LILY at (818) 527-4336 today!
Open house SATURDAY! Call Lily for times!

Beautiful apartments in North Hollywood!
You will be impressed!

Very cozy ONE BED with private balcony!

High vaulted wood ceilings
900 SQ FT unit
2nd floor unit
Parking included
Laundry on-site
A/C
Water paid by owner
Cats OK
NO DOGS
Community Pool
Two entrances
PRIVATE FRONT BALCONY/PATIO
Stove
Fridge
One year lease
$500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS
GREAT ON-SITE RESIDENT MANAGER!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170092
Property Id 170092

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5445339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 Moorpark St 13 have any available units?
11032 Moorpark St 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11032 Moorpark St 13 have?
Some of 11032 Moorpark St 13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11032 Moorpark St 13 currently offering any rent specials?
11032 Moorpark St 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 Moorpark St 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11032 Moorpark St 13 is pet friendly.
Does 11032 Moorpark St 13 offer parking?
Yes, 11032 Moorpark St 13 offers parking.
Does 11032 Moorpark St 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11032 Moorpark St 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 Moorpark St 13 have a pool?
Yes, 11032 Moorpark St 13 has a pool.
Does 11032 Moorpark St 13 have accessible units?
No, 11032 Moorpark St 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 Moorpark St 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11032 Moorpark St 13 does not have units with dishwashers.

