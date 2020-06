Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to lease! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Wonderful Sunland neighborhood at the base of the foothills. New engineered wood floors throughout. Newer kitchen and baths. Master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet. French door leads to back private patio. Freshly painted interior. Central heat and a/c. Large attached two car garage with auto opener. Direct entry into house. Low maintenance yard, shaded in front by beautiful oak tree.