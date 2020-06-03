1102 Stone St

Amenities

Gorgeous lower level 2 bed and 1 bath unit in the heart of Boyle Heights. Completely remodeled unit with hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, ceiling fans in every bedroom, and updated bathroom. Stackable Front Loading Washer and Dryer in Unit. Large kitchen with Gas Stove, Refrigerator and plenty of cabinets. Wall A/C in unit. Close proximity to Downtown Arts District and 10 and 110 freeways. Tenant Pays For All Utilities - Including Water and Trash which are based on Rubs (Tenants pro-rated share).



