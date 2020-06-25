All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10969 ALTA VIEW Drive
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

10969 ALTA VIEW Drive

10969 Alta View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10969 Alta View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
As featured in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac south of Ventura Blvd in prime Studio City. This sprawling one-level home looks out onto sweeping Valley & mountain views from almost every room. Once inside, terrazzo tile floors open to a main living room w/fireplace that leads to a pool overlooking a field of dreams below. As day turns to night, the view transforms into a dazzling array of lights, further capturing the home's romantic provenance. Flanking the living room is a formal dining & TV room/library, both of which open to valley & mountain views. An eat-in chef's kitchen has updated appliances & counter space galore, whilst adjacent powder & laundry add convenience. Three bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master with direct pool & patio access, are perfect for moments of repose. Proximity to hiking trails, shopping & fine eateries round out this quintessential Studio City home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive have any available units?
10969 ALTA VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive have?
Some of 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10969 ALTA VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10969 ALTA VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College