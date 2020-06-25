10969 ALTA VIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

As featured in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac south of Ventura Blvd in prime Studio City. This sprawling one-level home looks out onto sweeping Valley & mountain views from almost every room. Once inside, terrazzo tile floors open to a main living room w/fireplace that leads to a pool overlooking a field of dreams below. As day turns to night, the view transforms into a dazzling array of lights, further capturing the home's romantic provenance. Flanking the living room is a formal dining & TV room/library, both of which open to valley & mountain views. An eat-in chef's kitchen has updated appliances & counter space galore, whilst adjacent powder & laundry add convenience. Three bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master with direct pool & patio access, are perfect for moments of repose. Proximity to hiking trails, shopping & fine eateries round out this quintessential Studio City home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.