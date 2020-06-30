10920 Mather Avenue

Amenities

Price includes all utilities besides gas. Welcome home to this fully and tastefully upgraded 3 bed 2 bath front house with 2 car attached garage located in a tranquil Sunland neighborhood. Be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features separate living and large dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking frontyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. New appliances include dishwasher, stove, microwave and washer and dryer tucked away inside garage. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, a private fenced backyard that offers room for storage and space for entertaining guests. Additional driveway parking available for guests. Great location with easy access to freeway, shopping and entertainment. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours! Small pets are welcome.