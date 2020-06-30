All apartments in Los Angeles
10920 Mather Avenue

10920 Mather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10920 Mather Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Price includes all utilities besides gas. Welcome home to this fully and tastefully upgraded 3 bed 2 bath front house with 2 car attached garage located in a tranquil Sunland neighborhood. Be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features separate living and large dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking frontyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. New appliances include dishwasher, stove, microwave and washer and dryer tucked away inside garage. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, a private fenced backyard that offers room for storage and space for entertaining guests. Additional driveway parking available for guests. Great location with easy access to freeway, shopping and entertainment. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours! Small pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

