10916 Hesby Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

10916 Hesby Street

10916 Hesby Street · No Longer Available
Location

10916 Hesby Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new 3-story townhouse style apartment available smack dab in the middle of the NoHo Arts District. Live WALKING DISTANCE to all of the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, cafés and shops in the NoHo Arts District (Starbucks, Republic of Pie, The Federal Bar, El Tejano, and the coming soon WholeFoods), as well as everything on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake (Trader Joes, Catcher in the Rye, Sweetsalt, Such Yuzu, Lemonade, etc).

Why live in a large complex with dozens of neighbors when you can have the privacy and peace of your own townhome and your own front door!? Come home to a hip, contemporary place of your own, WITH YOUR OWN 2-CAR GARAGE AND IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER!

Get the best of both worlds living in a quiet residential neighborhood, while also being moments from all the action. Come visit and see why this premium pocket of NoHo Arts has been dubbed "The Golden Quadrant"! IT has easy access to the 134, 101, 170, and Metro Red Line! Perfectly placed between Studio City and Burbank, and right next to all of the studios (Warner Bros, Disney, Universal).

Your new place has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is outfitted with brand new stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryers, slick modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space. Premium flooring. High ceilings. Central air and heat. You can't beat it!

This building has two other 3 bedroom/3 bathroom options available for lease: 1,150 SF for $3,995 and 1,250 SF for $4,200!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Hesby Street have any available units?
10916 Hesby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10916 Hesby Street have?
Some of 10916 Hesby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Hesby Street currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Hesby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Hesby Street pet-friendly?
No, 10916 Hesby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10916 Hesby Street offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Hesby Street offers parking.
Does 10916 Hesby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10916 Hesby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Hesby Street have a pool?
No, 10916 Hesby Street does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Hesby Street have accessible units?
No, 10916 Hesby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Hesby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10916 Hesby Street has units with dishwashers.

