10916 Hesby Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new 3-story townhouse style apartment available smack dab in the middle of the NoHo Arts District. Live WALKING DISTANCE to all of the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, cafés and shops in the NoHo Arts District (Starbucks, Republic of Pie, The Federal Bar, El Tejano, and the coming soon WholeFoods), as well as everything on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake (Trader Joes, Catcher in the Rye, Sweetsalt, Such Yuzu, Lemonade, etc).



Why live in a large complex with dozens of neighbors when you can have the privacy and peace of your own townhome and your own front door!? Come home to a hip, contemporary place of your own, WITH YOUR OWN 2-CAR GARAGE AND IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER!



Get the best of both worlds living in a quiet residential neighborhood, while also being moments from all the action. Come visit and see why this premium pocket of NoHo Arts has been dubbed "The Golden Quadrant"! IT has easy access to the 134, 101, 170, and Metro Red Line! Perfectly placed between Studio City and Burbank, and right next to all of the studios (Warner Bros, Disney, Universal).



Your new place has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is outfitted with brand new stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryers, slick modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space. Premium flooring. High ceilings. Central air and heat. You can't beat it!



This building has two other 3 bedroom/3 bathroom options available for lease: 1,150 SF for $3,995 and 1,250 SF for $4,200!