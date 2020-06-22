10909 SAVONA Road

Amenities
Live the Bel Air lifestyle with ocean views! High atop the glamorous pockets in prestigious Bel Air, this modern home is a canvas of perfection. Designed by Frank Israel & renovated by Charles Bernstein w/ Gordon Gibson Construction, this serene & gated estate sits on almost a one-third acre- flat lot! Private & spectacular canyon & ocean views, this home provides a luxurious & relaxing living experience. High ceilings & grand windows draw in an abundance of natural light & gorgeous landscaping. The entertainers back yard complete w/ an oversized pool. Dream kitchen features a double-island and windows overlooking the estate grounds w/ views. The second-floor master suite w/ a fireplace, dual baths, & walk-in closets open to the patio & pool deck. Two additional spacious bedrooms downstairs each have in-suite baths & walk-in closets. The upper level is a private retreat, complete w/ office, in-suite bedroom, & breathtaking ocean & canyon views. Don't miss out on this Bel Air gem!