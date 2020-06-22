10909 SAVONA Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Live the Bel Air lifestyle with ocean views! High atop the glamorous pockets in prestigious Bel Air, this modern home is a canvas of perfection. Designed by Frank Israel & renovated by Charles Bernstein w/ Gordon Gibson Construction, this serene & gated estate sits on almost a one-third acre- flat lot! Private & spectacular canyon & ocean views, this home provides a luxurious & relaxing living experience. High ceilings & grand windows draw in an abundance of natural light & gorgeous landscaping. The entertainers back yard complete w/ an oversized pool. Dream kitchen features a double-island and windows overlooking the estate grounds w/ views. The second-floor master suite w/ a fireplace, dual baths, & walk-in closets open to the patio & pool deck. Two additional spacious bedrooms downstairs each have in-suite baths & walk-in closets. The upper level is a private retreat, complete w/ office, in-suite bedroom, & breathtaking ocean & canyon views. Don't miss out on this Bel Air gem!