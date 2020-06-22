All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

10909 SAVONA Road

10909 Savona Road · No Longer Available
Location

10909 Savona Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Live the Bel Air lifestyle with ocean views! High atop the glamorous pockets in prestigious Bel Air, this modern home is a canvas of perfection. Designed by Frank Israel & renovated by Charles Bernstein w/ Gordon Gibson Construction, this serene & gated estate sits on almost a one-third acre- flat lot! Private & spectacular canyon & ocean views, this home provides a luxurious & relaxing living experience. High ceilings & grand windows draw in an abundance of natural light & gorgeous landscaping. The entertainers back yard complete w/ an oversized pool. Dream kitchen features a double-island and windows overlooking the estate grounds w/ views. The second-floor master suite w/ a fireplace, dual baths, & walk-in closets open to the patio & pool deck. Two additional spacious bedrooms downstairs each have in-suite baths & walk-in closets. The upper level is a private retreat, complete w/ office, in-suite bedroom, & breathtaking ocean & canyon views. Don't miss out on this Bel Air gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 SAVONA Road have any available units?
10909 SAVONA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 SAVONA Road have?
Some of 10909 SAVONA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 SAVONA Road currently offering any rent specials?
10909 SAVONA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 SAVONA Road pet-friendly?
No, 10909 SAVONA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10909 SAVONA Road offer parking?
Yes, 10909 SAVONA Road does offer parking.
Does 10909 SAVONA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 SAVONA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 SAVONA Road have a pool?
Yes, 10909 SAVONA Road has a pool.
Does 10909 SAVONA Road have accessible units?
No, 10909 SAVONA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 SAVONA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 SAVONA Road has units with dishwashers.
