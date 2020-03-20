10853 VIA VERONA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This property has great indoor outdoor entertainment flow in prime Bel Air on a quiet, wide street with underground utilities, curbs and sidewalks. This chic designer spacious home has high ceilings and is very bright with cascades of natural light throughout and offers a truly ultimate southern California lifestyle with complete privacy, an open floor plan, swimmers pool/spa and lush foliage. This exclusive neighborhood offers close proximity to UCLA, some of the finest restaurants and world renowned shopping.