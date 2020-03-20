All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:46 PM

10853 VIA VERONA Street

10853 via Verona Street · No Longer Available
Location

10853 via Verona Street, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This property has great indoor outdoor entertainment flow in prime Bel Air on a quiet, wide street with underground utilities, curbs and sidewalks. This chic designer spacious home has high ceilings and is very bright with cascades of natural light throughout and offers a truly ultimate southern California lifestyle with complete privacy, an open floor plan, swimmers pool/spa and lush foliage. This exclusive neighborhood offers close proximity to UCLA, some of the finest restaurants and world renowned shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have any available units?
10853 VIA VERONA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have?
Some of 10853 VIA VERONA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10853 VIA VERONA Street currently offering any rent specials?
10853 VIA VERONA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 VIA VERONA Street pet-friendly?
No, 10853 VIA VERONA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street offer parking?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street offers parking.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have a pool?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street has a pool.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have accessible units?
No, 10853 VIA VERONA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street has units with dishwashers.
