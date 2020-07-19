1083 Leighton Ave

Amenities
Spacious, renovated1 Bed 1 bath apartment near USC - Property Id: 315123
Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment with large kitchen, living room and bedroom.
Every thing is new. Hardwood floor in living room and bedroom and ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom. Large closets in the bedroom and living room, and a pantry in the kitchen. Refrigerator and stove provided.
2 tandem parking spots
One year minimum lease, and one month rent as security deposit.
Call or text Hamid at
