Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious, renovated1 Bed 1 bath apartment near USC - Property Id: 315123



Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment with large kitchen, living room and bedroom.

Every thing is new. Hardwood floor in living room and bedroom and ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom. Large closets in the bedroom and living room, and a pantry in the kitchen. Refrigerator and stove provided.

2 tandem parking spots



One year minimum lease, and one month rent as security deposit.



Call or text Hamid at

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1083-leighton-ave-los-angeles-ca/315123

Property Id 315123



(RLNE5948880)