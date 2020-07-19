All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1083 Leighton Ave

1083 Leighton Avenue · (323) 839-8068
Location

1083 Leighton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious, renovated1 Bed 1 bath apartment near USC - Property Id: 315123

Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment with large kitchen, living room and bedroom.
Every thing is new. Hardwood floor in living room and bedroom and ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom. Large closets in the bedroom and living room, and a pantry in the kitchen. Refrigerator and stove provided.
2 tandem parking spots

One year minimum lease, and one month rent as security deposit.

Call or text Hamid at
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1083-leighton-ave-los-angeles-ca/315123
Property Id 315123

(RLNE5948880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 Leighton Ave have any available units?
1083 Leighton Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1083 Leighton Ave have?
Some of 1083 Leighton Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 Leighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1083 Leighton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 Leighton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1083 Leighton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1083 Leighton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1083 Leighton Ave offers parking.
Does 1083 Leighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1083 Leighton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 Leighton Ave have a pool?
No, 1083 Leighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1083 Leighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1083 Leighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 Leighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1083 Leighton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
